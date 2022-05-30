Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.37 Per Share

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SOHO opened at GBX 92.90 ($1.17) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.06. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 81.60 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 15.44.

In related news, insider Peter Coward purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £684 ($860.70).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

