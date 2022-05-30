Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPON) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Triple Point VCT 2011 stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.34) on Monday. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 52 week low of GBX 88.50 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 106.50 ($1.34).

