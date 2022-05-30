TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

TUIFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 285 ($3.59) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TUIFY opened at $1.12 on Monday. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

