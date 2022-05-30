Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the April 30th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 420.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

TUWLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

