U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $484,051 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91,924 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.43. 1,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

