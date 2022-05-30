Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:UK opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.41. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $54.60.
Ucommune International Company Profile (Get Rating)
