Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UKOMW) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UKOMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ UKOMW opened at $0.05 on Monday. Ucommune International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.34.
