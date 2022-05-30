Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.
UA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 174,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.29.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
