Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

UA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 174,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.