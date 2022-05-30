Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.54.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.