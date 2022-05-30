Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Unico American stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.
