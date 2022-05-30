Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Unico American stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

