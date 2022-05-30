Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.29). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have commented on UBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 767,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.83 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

