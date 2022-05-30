Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Upstart stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,883 shares of company stock valued at $20,852,533. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.