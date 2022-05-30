urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 249,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of urban-gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

urban-gro stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that urban-gro will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

