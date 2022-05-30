Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vallourec stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.62. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLOWY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

