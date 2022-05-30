Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.51 on Monday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valvoline by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

