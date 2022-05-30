VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $36.61 on Monday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000.

