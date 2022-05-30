Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $162.62 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.