Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $162.62 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

