VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in May

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VectivBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 72,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECT opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. VectivBio has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

