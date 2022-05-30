Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

