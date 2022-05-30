Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

VECO stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

