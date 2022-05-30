Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Up 37.3% in May

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 1,629.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 763,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,963 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 38.9% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 357,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 309,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $10.17 on Monday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

