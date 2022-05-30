Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 285,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Verano stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Verano has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Get Verano alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNOF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.