Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $144.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.44. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Veritiv will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veritiv by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

