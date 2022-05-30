Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 440 ($5.54).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.98) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 480 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.10) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 353.17 ($4.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £957.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 400.46. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.97), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($44,544.99).

About Vesuvius (Get Rating)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.