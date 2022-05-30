VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.

Shares of VGPBF stock opened at $178.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.84. VGP has a 12 month low of $178.65 and a 12 month high of $302.00.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on VGP from €235.00 ($250.00) to €250.00 ($265.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

