VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

