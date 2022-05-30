VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.30.
A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.
About VICI Properties (Get Rating)
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
