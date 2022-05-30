Victoria’s Secret & Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $42.67 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

