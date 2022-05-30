Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Down 21.7% in May

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 8.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.18 million and a PE ratio of 144.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 9.41 and a 200-day moving average of 9.54. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 7.48 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Several research firms have commented on VWE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.81.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

