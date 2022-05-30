Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.46 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($2.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Viomi Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VIOT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 248,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Viomi Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.