Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 230

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 230 ($2.89) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VMUK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.44 ($2.85).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 153.25 ($1.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.20. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($64,552.66).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

