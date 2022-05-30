Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

