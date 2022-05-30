VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. VirTra has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

