Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 448,557 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. 137,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,096. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

