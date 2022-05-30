Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th.
Shares of NYSE VIST traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,844. The company has a market capitalization of $858.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Vista Energy has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.06.
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
