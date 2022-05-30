Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.18. Vitru has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vitru will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,694,000. Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vitru (Get Rating)
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
