Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.18. Vitru has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vitru will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,694,000. Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.