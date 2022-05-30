Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($327.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($218.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($329.79) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($196.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €225.35 ($239.74).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €0.90 ($0.96) during trading on Monday, hitting €152.24 ($161.96). 855,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($139.68) and a 12-month high of €245.45 ($261.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €150.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €167.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.