Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($69.15) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($64.04) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
VNA stock remained flat at $€34.06 ($36.23) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($64.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
