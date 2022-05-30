Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($64.04) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Vonovia stock remained flat at $€34.06 ($36.23) during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,850,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($64.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of €38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.16.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

