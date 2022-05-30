Voya Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 159.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NYSE VOYA opened at $69.14 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Voya Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

