Voya Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 159.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
NYSE VOYA opened at $69.14 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Voya Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
