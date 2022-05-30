Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC opened at $169.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $156.53 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

