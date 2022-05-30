Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Price Target Increased to GBX 205 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.58) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.33) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 161.84 ($2.04) on Friday. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.55. The firm has a market cap of £687.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($37,814.14). Also, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £2,574,797.33 ($3,239,961.41).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

