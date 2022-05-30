Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

WMG stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,200 in the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 79,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

