Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:HCC opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after buying an additional 307,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after buying an additional 243,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,709,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

