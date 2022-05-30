Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:HCC opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after buying an additional 307,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after buying an additional 243,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,709,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.
About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.