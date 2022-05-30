Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

