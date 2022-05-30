Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Weave Communications stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,032,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,162,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

