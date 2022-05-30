Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEAV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,386,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,565,308.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

