Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Update

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.
In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,386,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,565,308.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WEAV opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $22.40.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Weave Communications (Get Rating)
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
