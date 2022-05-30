Wedbush Comments on Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

