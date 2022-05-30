Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS):
- 5/24/2022 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “
- 5/23/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$48.00 to C$37.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$38.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $42.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating.
- 4/21/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “
- 4/5/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$55.00 to C$45.00.
- 4/1/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $32.00.
GOOS stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.
