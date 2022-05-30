Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS):

5/24/2022 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

5/23/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$48.00 to C$37.00.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $42.00.

4/22/2022 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating.

4/21/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00.

4/19/2022 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

4/5/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$55.00 to C$45.00.

4/1/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $32.00.

GOOS stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.1% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after buying an additional 133,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 727,566 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

