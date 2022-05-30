Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HelloFresh (HFG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HelloFresh (ETR: HFG):

5/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($39.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/26/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €31.00 ($32.98) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €31.00 ($32.98) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/18/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/3/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($89.36) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($94.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €32.00 ($34.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/26/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €40.00 ($42.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($89.36) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($94.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/19/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €32.00 ($34.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/11/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €39.00 ($41.49) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/5/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/5/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($89.36) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HFG traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting €34.81 ($37.03). 1,343,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh SE has a fifty-two week low of €32.54 ($34.62) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($103.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

